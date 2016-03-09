Bishop Diego Battles Back to Beat Dunn

Baseball

Izzy Reyes hit a two-run double in the sixth inning to give Bishop Diego the lead, and the Cardinals added four runs in the seventh to defeat Dunn, 8-4, in a non-league baseball game in Los Olivos on Wednesday.

The Cardinals were trailing 3-2 when Reyes hit his double. He finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Bishop was aided by eight walks in the seventh inning.

Matthew Pate had two hits and a RBI to help the Cardinals to a 2-0 start on the season.

Bronson Whitney came in and pitched the last two innings, giving up one hit and striking out three to get the win (1-0).

“I thought that our starter Gabe Arteaga did a nice job keeping us in the game," coach Ralph Molina said. "He is a freshman and showed a lot of poise. He gave up a couple of hits but kept his cool. I was very pleased with Whitney’s performance. He did a nice job in those two innings.

Bishop faces Dunn again on Friday at Bishop.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.