Bishop Diego Battles Back to Tie Foothill Tech Before Game is Called After 9 Innings

Bishop Diego’s Hamilton Finefrock steals second base as Foothill Tech second baseman Sagen Beltkowski fields the throw that gets away from shortstop Tyler Hong. (Isaiah Valenzuela photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 27, 2019 | 10:26 p.m.

Bishop Diego and Foothill Tech were both seeking their first Tri-Valley League baseball win on Wednesday. 

After battling for nine innings, the teams were still looking for that victory. They were tied 3-3 when the game at the Bishop diamond was called on account of darkness.

The Cardinals rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the score and send the game into extra innings. Gabe Arteaga hit a two-run single, scoring pinch-hitter Nico Sanchez and Hamilton Finefrock.

“We put pressure on them in the seventh inning and had our bats come to life a little bit,” said coach Nick Katzenstein.

Bishop Diego pitcher Gabe Arteaga nearly picks off Foothill Tech’s Dillon Gallagher at first base. Daniel Giannini is the Bishop first baseman. (Isaiah Valenzuela photo)

With Arteaga at second, Jake Koeper singled, but the Cardinals elected to hold Arteaga at third with one out. He remained at third as Foothill Tech’s Ethan Bandelin got the final two outs on a shallow fly ball to center and a strikeout.

The Cardinals stranded runners in scoring position in five innings.

“We left a lot of runners on base,” Katzenstein said. “Our bottom half of the order didn’t hit the baseball.”

Arteaga gave Bishop a 1-0 lead in the first, driving in Finefrock, who led off the game with a double and went to third on a Jackson Haskell grounder to shortstop.

Finefrock went 2 for 4 and scored two runs, Arteaga had two hits and Sanchez had a clutch hit in the seventh.

Arteaga started on the mound for the Cardinals and pitched out of scoring threats in the third and fourth innings. But he couldn’t escape the sixth, when Foothill Tech capitalized on three errors, a walk, wild pitch and a single to score three runs.

“We got to do a lot of things differently; we committed a lot of errors,” said Katzenstein.

Haskell, who replaced Arteaga with two outs in the sixth, got the final out of the inning and pitched well through the seventh, eighth and ninth. He struck out seven, allowed one hit, walked one and hit a batter. 

Bishop is now 9-2-1 overall and 0-0-1 in league; Foothill Tech is 5-5-1 and 0-1-1.

The Cardinals play at Grace Brethren on Friday.

