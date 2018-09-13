Bishop Diego Beaten by Laguna Blanca in Girls Tennis

Tennis

Bishop Diego dropped a 14-4 decision against Laguna Blanca in a girls tennis match on Thursday.

Helena Insua went 2-1 for the Cardinals at No. 1 singles. She dropped the first set 6-2 and roared back to take the next two 6-0.

"Helena is looking strong," said coach Natlee Hapeman. "It looks like she has been working on her placement and strategy. She is definitely using all the court."

The other two wins for Bishop came from the doubles team of Kate Benzian and Taylor Woodward, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

"They are starting off where they left off, closing the middle and using the whole court," said Hapeman.