Bishop Diego Beaten By Mission Prep, 6-1

Baseball

Mission Prep starter Martin Salas limited the Bishop Diego to three hits and a run in a 6-1 non-league baseball victory over the Cardinals on Friday.

Gabe Arteaga broke up Salas's no-hitter in the fifth inning. Dominic Tuttle came in to run for Arteaga and advanced to second on a passed ball. Jackson Haskell drew a base on balls and a balk moved the runners to seond and third. Tyler Green hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Tuttle for Bishop's only run.

Will Goodwin went the distance for the Cardinals, giving up 10 hits and striking out six. The Cardinals hurt themselves with four errors.

The Cardinals (1-1) return to action Saturday with a home doubleheader against Orcutt Academy. The first game is at 11 a.m.

