Bishop Diego Beaten by St. Bonaventure, 71-61

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego stayed close to first-place St. Bonaventure, but the visiting Seraphs made plays down the stretch and beat the Cardinals, 71-61, in a highly contested Tri-Valley League boys basketball game on Monday night at the Brick House.

The result clinches a title tie for St. Bonaventure (9-0). Bishop Diego is 6-3.

"I felt we played hard and we were matching blow for blow but their offensive boards hurt us," said Bishop coach James Coronado. "We also had a few too many defensive lapses that didn't allow us to close the gap either.

"I'm proud of the way we fought but we made too many mistakes to beat a good team like St. Bonny. The credit goes to them, they made more plays than we did tonight."

Andrew Ziehl scored 17 points to lead the Cardinals, Mitch Cota had 11 and Dylan Streett nine. Kaj Rojas of St. Bonaventure led all scorers with 21 points.

