Bishop Diego Beaten in 11 Innings by Pacifica in Santa Paula Tourney Final

Baseball

Will Goodwin pitched nine innings for Bishop Diego, and the Cardinals took a two-run lead in the 11th inning against Pacifica in the championship game of the Santa Paula Cardinal Classic.

The Tritons, however, battled back in the bottom of the inning with the top of their lineup and scored three runs to beat Bishop 7-6. Eric Chapparo hit walk-off single for Pacifica. He was named the tournament MVP.

Goodwin gave up four runs in the no-decision effort. He also contributed at the plate, going 2 for 3 and stole two bases. He worked a 13-pitch walk in the top of the l1th and scored the go-ahead run. The Cardinals made it 6-4 with a few hit by pitches and walks.

Bishop scored three runs in the fourth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit. Oliver Pelly hit a two-run double, driving in Gabe Arteaga and Goodwin. Jackson Haskell followed with a double to score Adrian Soracco. Pelly tried to score but was throw out at the plate.

Pacifica answered back with three runs in the fifth to go ahead 4-3.

In the top of sixth Will Goodwin drew a walk and Soracco singled. Goodwin stole third base and scored on a double play ball to tie the score 4-4.

The game remained tied for the next four innings. The Cardinals got some great defensive plays by center fielder Travis Pierce and right fielder David Gladish to keep the score tied. Bishop threw out two runners at the plate in the bottom of the ninth.