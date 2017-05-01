Golf
Bishop Diego Beats Carpinteria in 9-Hole Match
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 1, 2017 | 6:07 p.m.
Freshman Adam Luckhurst and junior Matthew Pate of Bishop Diego finished 1-2 to lead the Cardinals to a nine-hole team golf win over Carpinteria on Monday at Santa Barbara Golf Club. The score was 253-255.
Luckhurst was the medalist with a 1-under par 35 while Pate shot a 37.
Jojo Gonzalez led Carpinteria with a 47.
CARPINTERIA
Jojo Gonzalez: 47
Jacob Mata: 49
James Irabon: 54
Jacob Durtche: 52
Caleb Nangle: 53
Gage Dinning: 55*
Team Total: 255
BISHOP DIEGO
Adam Luckhurst: 35
Matthew Pate: 37
Sebastian De La Rocha: 56
Dario Perez: 53
Evan McKeegan: 72
Team Total: 253
