Bishop Diego Beats Dunn in Eight Innings, 9-7

Bishop Diego scored two runs in the eighth inning to defeat Dunn, 9-7, in a non-league baseball game on Thursday.

The Cardinals led 6-0 after three innings, but Dunn battled back and scored two in the fourth and four in the fifth to tie the score.

Bishop retook the lead 7-6 on a single by Travis Pierce, a sacrifice by Hamilton Finefrock and a RBI double by Gabe Arteaga.

Dunn tied it in the bottom of the sixth on an error and a run-scoring single.

In the eighth, the Cardinals got singles from Matthew Pate and Pierce and a one-out walk to Arteaga to load the bases. Walks to Will Goodwin and Adrian Sorraco brought home two runs.

Goodwin got the pitching win, going 3.2 innings, allowing three runs, five hits and two walks while striking out five.

Arteaga started and went three strong innings, striking out seven and allowing one hit. At the plate, he went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI.

Jake Koper, Pate and Pierce also doubled.

Pierce went 4 for 4 and scored four runs.

The Cardinals had 13 hits.

