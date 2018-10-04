Bishop Diego Bounces Back, Beats Villanova Prep in Five Sets

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego recovered from losses in the third and fourth sets and beat Villanova Prep in the fifth to take the Frontier League girls volleyball match on Thursday The scores were 26-24, 25-23, 13-25, 16-25, 15-11.

"After dropping three league matches in a row, we needed to right the ship if were to have any chance to make the playoffs," coach John Sener said. "Our seniors showed up on Senior Night and played their hearts out."

Lauren Holsted led the way with 23 kills and Makenna Burgner added 19. Marynicole Ramirez kept the Cardinals in several rallies with her defense.

She also fired up the team during a timeout.

"In the fourth set, she took matters into her own hands by calling a time out, pulled the team into a circle and gave them the bet Knute Rockne speech I've ever witnessed," said Sener.

"In the 5th set, we got a great start with five straight point behind the serving of freshman setter Alina Urzua and multiple kills by Makena and Lauren," Sener added.

Samy Mendoza made two timely blocks in the middle that changed the momentum in the fifth set.

"Fittingly, it was a joust ball at the net that dropped on the Villanova side of the net with the score 14-11 that ended the match," said Sener.

He added: "These girls had their back against the wall tonight and they came out swinging. So proud of their effort and never-quit attitude."

