Bishop Diego Boys and Girls Basketball Teams Drop League Finales

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego couldn't hold a 14-point halftime lead at Malibu and dropped a 67-46 decison in the Tri-Valley League and regular season finale on Friday night.

The Cardinals came out flat in the third quarter and the Sharks capitalized.

"I tried to warn our team that we needed to keep our intensity from the first half, but we let them right back in it as soon as the third quarter started," explained Bishop coach James Coronado. "The strange thing is I felt we played an excellent first half, but I felt we thought the game was over at that point, so when they made a run we didn't have the energy or desire to match their intensity and momentum."

Andrew Ziehl led the Cardinals with 12 points and Will Goodwin added eight. The Sharks stepped up their defense and held them scoreless in the second half.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Villanova 35, Bishop Diego 32

Senior Natalie Whiting scored 16 points in her final game for the Cardinals.

"We kept it close throughout the whole game," coach Jeff Burich said. "I was pleased with how we competed this year and endured so many obstacles. It wasn’t easy playing 14 games in 20 days. The kids never quit.

"We had a few shots roll in and out the entire night and just needed a couple more to fall."

In addition to Whiting, it was the final game for seniors Ariana Rivera, Kara Murray and Anna Nesterenko, an exchange student from Ukraine.

