Bishop Diego Boys Basketball Continues to Make Progress

Boys Basketball

The wins have been tough to come by, but Bishop Diego coach James Coronado is pleased with the progress his young basketball team is making.

The Cardinals battled against Santa Ynez and lost 66-48 in a non-league game at the Brick House gym on Saturday.

"We are playing much, much better as a team and we were very close to getting to the top of the mountain tonight," Coronado said. "I am very pleased with our effort and our teamwork. The results may not show it, but we are making very good progress and we are gaining confidence with each possession."

Matthew Cunningham led Bishop with 15 points while Connor Streett and Marcus Chan each scored nine points.

Merek Mercado scored 16 to lead Santa Ynez.