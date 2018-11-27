Bishop Diego Boys Basketball Drops Season Opener

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego fell short in its boys basketball season opener, falling at Santa Paula, 44-39, on Tuesday.

"We're very young and inexperienced and it showed tonight," coach James Coronado said. "We had some costly turnovers on offense and lapses on defense at crucial moments during the contest."

Freshman Kai Morphy led the Cardinals with 14 points. Football standouts Adrian Soracco and Isaiah Morones "chipped in with good defense and timely baskets to keep Bishop in it."

Santa Paula was led by Christian Perez with 17 points.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.