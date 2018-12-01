Bishop Diego Boys Basketball Slips Past Carpinteria

Boys Basketball

Jake Koeper hit a clutch 15-foot jumper in the fourth quarter to help Bishop Diego beat Carpinteria, 57-52, in a boys basketball rivalry game on Saturday night at Bishop's Brick House gym.

Kai Morphy scored 18 points to lead the Cardinals, while Connor Streett buried three three-pointers for nine points.

Carpinteria got 17 points from Myles Morgan and Chris Ramirez had five points, six steals, five assists and four rebounds.

"Bishop would get up 10, we would cut it four then they would come down and hit a three," said Carpinteria coach Corey Adam.

The Warriors struggled at the free-throw line, making 16 of 33. They also had a hard time from the three-point line, making 2 of 17.

"On a postive note, we cut our turnovers from 27 per game to just seven in this one." said Adam.

Bishop coach James Coronado said his young players are "playing key roles for us this season, so we are going to have to gain experience on the fly. I feel we are capable of being a great team but we need to start making smart plays at crucial points of the game."



