Bishop Diego Boys Drop Soccer Opener

Boys Soccer

Bishop Diego gave up two goals in the first five minutes of the second half and dropped a 5-1 decision against Laguna Blanca in its season opener on Wednesday.

Laguna Blanca led 1-0 at halftime before erupting for four goals in the second half

The Cardinals' lone goal came on a penalty kick in the second half. Ryan Flood was fouled in the 18-yard box and Jack Luckhurst converted the penalty kick.

Despite the loss, Bishop coach Ivan Becerra feels he has the makings of a good team.

"Overall, we have a lot of potential moving forward into the season," he said.

The Cardinals play at Orcutt Academy on Friday.

