Bishop Diego Boys Hold Off Rival Carpinteria in 57-49 Win

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego boys basketball pushed away Carpinteria to grab a 57-49 road victory in a rivalry game on Saturday in Carpinteria.

Dylan Streett, fresh off a buzzer beater Friday night to stuff Santa Clara, followed up with a 20-point performance. Andrew Ziehl chipped in with 14 of his own, including an 11-point fourth quarter showing.

Despite the loss, Noah Nuño caught fire for the Warriors, pouring in 29 points, including five three-pointers.

Nuño scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to keep Carpinteria close.

“Noah’s an excellent shooter,” Warrior coach Henry Gonzales said. “When he’s on, he can shoot from anywhere on the floor."

Ziehl hit a pair of free throws and Isaiah Veal scored on put-back to seal the win for Bishop Diego.

Despite coming up short, Gonzales was pleased how hard his team played.

“I thought our effort was really good. Our energy was good, our focus was good. We just didn’t execute the game plan as high a level as we wanted. But we were right there," he said

“This rivalry game is always tough no matter what the circumstances are and even though it may not have been the prettiest game, I’m proud of our guys for sticking with it and getting the win,” said Bishop coach James Coronado.

Bishop's win puts them in a tie with Malibu for second place in the Frontier League, and the two will face off at the Brick House gym on Monday.

