Bishop Diego Boys Soccer Accepts CIF Regional Berth

The Bishop Diego boys soccer team was selected to play in the CIF Southern Regional Tournament.

The Cardinals will play at La Puente in a Division 5 game on Tuesday. La Puente was the CIF-SS Division 6 runner-up.

Bishop Diego lost in the Division 7 semifinals against San Dimas, 1-0. San Dimas went on to win the title, beating Thacher, 5-4.

Thacher declined the invitation to the regional, opening the door for Bishop Diego (14-4).

Bishop Diego is having its best soccer season in program history. The Cardinals are seeded sixth in the eight-team regional and La Puente is No. 3.

Garces Memorial of the CIF Central Section is the top seed and CIF-SS Division 6 champion Marshall is No. 2.

The Bishop Diego-La Puente winner will play the winner of Marshall and Classical Academy of Escondido on Thursday.