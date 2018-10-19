Bishop Diego Can’t Contain Moorpark’s Potent Passing Attack

Football

When you are about to throw your first pass as a starting quarterback for a team trying to stop a losing streak and earn a CIF playoff spot, it helps to be able to dial up a receiver who recently signed to play at USC.

Moorpark High senior Steven McDaniel, replacing injured starter Blake Sturgill, flipped a simple hitch pass to Drake London on the Musketeers' second play from scrimmage and London broke two tackles before sprinting to a 68-yard touchdown in Friday night's 33-14 Camino League win over Bishop Diego at San Marcos High's Warkentin Stadium.

"I was good all week but I was a little nervous once I actually got out there for the first play," admitted McDaniel. "Looking over there to (Drake) definitely makes it easier."

The 6-foot-5 London, who reportedly may also play basketball for the Trojans, finished with seven catches for 168 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown later in the half. He had two other scores called back by penalties.

"It definitely makes us all happy to see No. 2 out there on our side," said Moorpark coach Ryan Huisenga of London

The Musketeers led 17-0 after London came calling for the second time and 23-7 at halftime.

By that time, McDaniel was in a groove of his own. He finished 17-of-25 for 311 yards, including two TD passes to Noah Cronquist.

"He's a really talented kid," said Huisenga of McDaniel. "He was very composed tonight. He did not make any mistakes and made some good throws."

They made it 30-7 early in the third quarter.

Bishop created a glimmer of hope in the fourth quarter when Jake Engel connected with Isaia Morones to make it 30-14 and drove the Cardinals to the Moorpark 1 in the final four minutes, only to see a deflected pass intercepted in the end zone.

"This was really a repeat of the way our season has gone," said Bishop coach Tom Crawford. "There's an ebb and flow. At times we look competitive, and at other times it's hard to sustain what we are trying to do."

Moorpark stopped a two-game losing streak and improved to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in league. It can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Newbury Park next week.

The Cardinals, coming off a state championship season with a senior dominated team at the small school level, are playing against much larger schools this year with a team that includes a large contingent of underclassmen. They lost their fourth straight game to fall to 3-6 and 0-4.

"We don't have any seniors on defense," noted Crawford. "Last year, we had seniors who knew the defense better than I did.

"But I'm not down in terms of this group's potential," he added. "And I'm proud of the seniors we have and for the way they have played."

The Cardinals also took a hit early in the game when sophomore running back Luke Knightley went down on a jet sweep run. His loss was felt even more on defense, said Crawford, where his absence forced adjustments that further strained the options in defending against London and the Musketeer passing game.

"We saw on film that (London) was a powerful runner," said Crawford. "He's clearly a college-level player. But credit to (Moorpark). They do a good job out there."

After a 37-yard field goal by Christian Mancuso and London's second touchdown catch, Bishop got on the board with a 1-yard run by Harrison Crowley, set up by a 30-yard leaping grab of an Engel pass by Morones.

Engel finished 7-of-23 passing for 109 yards and two interceptions. He was hurt by some passes that slipped off receivers' hands, including the second interception, but also missed some open receivers.

Adrian Soracco supplied a steady drumbeat of power runs to keep the Cardinals offense moving, pounding out 85 yards on 20 carries with only one carry going for more than 8 yards.

Bishop finishes the regular season at Thousand Oaks.