Bishop Diego Can’t Keep Pace With Potent Santa Clara

Boys Basketball

A strong Santa Clara team used its size and length to overpower Bishop Diego in the first half of a 74-39 loss in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball game on Friday at the Brick House gym.

Connor Streett and Kai Morphy each scored 11 points for the Cardinals, who played even with the Saints in the second half.

“I’ve said all season long, we are doing some great things on the court but we are just too inconsistent with what we are trying to do as a team," coach James Coronado said. "Great thing was we never gave in and fought hard all the way to the last buzzer and I couldn’t be more proud of our team. We are gaining great experience by the game and things are looking up."

Christian Oliver scored 21 points to lead Santa Clara.