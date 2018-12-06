Bishop Diego Can’t Keep Pace With Villanova at Ojai Invitational

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego fell behind early against Villanova and dropped a 66-45 decision in a first-round game of the Ojai Valley Invitational on Thursday.

"Villanova got off to a hot start and never looked back," said Bishop coach James Coronado.

The Cardinals closed to 11 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but Villanova pulled away.

Jake Koeper led the Cardinals with 11 points and Adrian Soracco chipped in seven and played solid defense.