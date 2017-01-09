Bishop Diego Can’t Make Up Deficit Against St. Bonaventure

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego made several runs to cut into a deficit against St. Bonaventure, but the Cardinals never could get over the hump and dropped a 57-41 decision in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball game on Monday.

Mitchell Cota scored 16 points, Dylan Streett had eight and Luis Mendez chipped in six for Bishop.

"I felt we were off shooting-wise but we never gave up on defense," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "We just could never get over the hump and close the gap close enough to within reach to make the possessions matter. I feel if we had shot a little better then they would've tightened up a bit and it could've been anyone's game."

