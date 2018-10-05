Bishop Diego Can’t Stop Top-Ranked Camarillo, 49-14

Football

Bishop Diego ran into a hot quarterback in Camarillo's James McNamara, and he burned the Cardinals with four touchdown passes in a 49-14 Camino League football game Friday night in Camarillol.

Camarillo (7-0, 1-0), the No. 1 team in Division 4 of the CIF-SS, jumped out to an early 7-0 lead when McNamara threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Peter Dufau.

Dufau caught two passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Bishop Diego (3-5, 0-2) used a ball-control offense and strong defense to slow Camarillo down in the first half and keep the score close.

After Camarillo extended its lead to 14-0 midway through the second quarter on a Devin Long 25-yard run, Bishop got on the scoreboard on a 51-yard pass from Jake Engel to Isaia Morones.

Morones scored both Bishop touchdowns.

The turning point of the game came just before halftime. On a fourth-and-10 from the Bishop Diego 36-yard line with four seconds left in the half, McNamara threw a jump ball into the end zone that Damien Najar came up with to give the Scorpions a 21-7 halftime lead.

The Scorpions scored on their first four possessions of the second half.