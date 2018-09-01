Bishop Diego Captures Providence Volleyball Tournament Title

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego defeated Dunn, 25-21, to win the championship of the second annual Providence Girls Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Bishop.

Bishop finished second in its pool with a 4-2 record and defeated Orcutt Academy and Trinity Classical in the playoffs to advance to the final.

Dunn won its poll and beat St. Joseph of Santa Maria in the semifinals, 25-23.

Drew School (San Francisco) defeated Santa Clara in the Silver Bracket final, 25-15.

LOCAL SCHOOL RESULTS

Providence

Pool Play

Defeated Valley Christian Academy, 2-0

Split with Santa Paula (25-20, 25-27)

Split with Dunn (25-20, 23-25)

Finished 2nd in pool

Lost in the Qtr Finals of the Championship Bracket to St. Joseph.



Dunn:

Pool Play

Defeated Valley Christian Academy, 2-0

Defeated Santa Paula, 2-0

Split with Providence (20-25, 25-23)

Bracket

Defeated St. Joseph in the semifinals

Lost to Bishop Diego in the Championship



Bishop Diego:

Pool Play

Defeated Fillmore, 2-0

Split with St. Joseph, 1-1

Split with Drew School, 1-1

2nd in their pool

Bracket Play:

Defeated Orcutt Academy, Qtr Finals

Defeated Trinity Classical, Semifinals

Defeated Dunn, Championship Game



St. Joesph

Pool:

Defeated Fillmore, 2-0

Split with Bishop Diego, 1-1

Split with Drew School, 1-1

Finished 1st in pool

Bracket Play

Defeated Providence, Qtr Finals

Lost to Dunn, Semifinals



Orcutt Academy

Pool Play

Defeated Coastal Christian, 2-0

Split with Santa Clara, 1-1

Split with Trinity Claasical

2nd in pool

Bracket play

Lost in Qtr Finals of Championship Bracket to Bishop Diego

