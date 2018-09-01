Bishop Diego Captures Providence Volleyball Tournament Title

Bishop Diego defeated Dunn, 25-21, to win the championship of the second annual Providence Girls Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Bishop.
Bishop finished second in its pool with a 4-2 record and defeated Orcutt Academy and Trinity Classical in the playoffs to advance to the final.
Dunn won its poll and beat St. Joseph of Santa Maria in the semifinals, 25-23.
Drew School (San Francisco) defeated Santa Clara in the Silver Bracket final, 25-15.
LOCAL SCHOOL RESULTS
Providence
Pool Play
Defeated Valley Christian Academy, 2-0
Split with Santa Paula (25-20, 25-27)
Split with Dunn (25-20, 23-25)
Finished 2nd in pool
Lost in the Qtr Finals of the Championship Bracket to St. Joseph.
Dunn:
Pool Play
Defeated Valley Christian Academy, 2-0
Defeated Santa Paula, 2-0
Split with Providence (20-25, 25-23)
Bracket
Defeated St. Joseph in the semifinals
Lost to Bishop Diego in the Championship
Bishop Diego:
Pool Play
Defeated Fillmore, 2-0
Split with St. Joseph, 1-1
Split with Drew School, 1-1
2nd in their pool
Bracket Play:
Defeated Orcutt Academy, Qtr Finals
Defeated Trinity Classical, Semifinals
Defeated Dunn, Championship Game
St. Joesph
Pool:
Defeated Fillmore, 2-0
Split with Bishop Diego, 1-1
Split with Drew School, 1-1
Finished 1st in pool
Bracket Play
Defeated Providence, Qtr Finals
Lost to Dunn, Semifinals
Orcutt Academy
Pool Play
Defeated Coastal Christian, 2-0
Split with Santa Clara, 1-1
Split with Trinity Claasical
2nd in pool
Bracket play
Lost in Qtr Finals of Championship Bracket to Bishop Diego