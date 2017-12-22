Bishop Diego, Carpinteria Each Land 2 Players on Frontier League Volleyball First Team

Bishop Diego and Carpinteria each placed two players on the All-Frontier League girls volleyball first team.
From Bishop, junior outside hitter Lauren Holsted and junior libero Marynicole Ramirez were named to the honor squad.
The Carpinteria players chosen included senior outside hitter Jenny Alaniz and senior middle blocker Shaya Alexander.
Middle blocker Francesca Gettings of league-champion Malibu was named the MVP.
All Frontier League Girls Volleyball
First Team
School Position, Player, Grade
Malibu S Halle Detrixhe 12
Bishop Diego OH Lauren Holsted 11
Carpinteria OH Jenny Alaniz 12
Thacher OH Chrissy St. George 10
Fillmore L Lindsey Brown 12
Santa Clara S Natalie Chapparo 12
Malibu L Josie Bassett 12
Bishop Diego L Marynicole Ramirez 11
Thacher L Libby Galgon 11
Carpinteria MB Shaya Alexander 12
Second Team
Malibu OH Ceylon Gelbart 11
Bishop Diego MB Tiana Malony 12
Carpinteria S Yaneli Silva 12
Thacher MB Jessica Donahue 11
Fillmore MB Joanna Garcia 12
Santa Clara L Kelsey Robles 11
Santa Paula M Jessica Rodriquez 12
Malibu RS Sophie Bassett 12
Bishop Diego MB Jordan Falconer 12
Carpinteria L Crystal Sanchez 12
Honorable Mention
Carpinteria OPP Kelsee Taff 12
Carpinteria MB Michelle Alpizar 11
Carpinteria OPP Dyanne Perez 11
Bishop Diego OPP Makena Burgener 11