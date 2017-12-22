Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:27 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego, Carpinteria Each Land 2 Players on Frontier League Volleyball First Team

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 22, 2017 | 11:16 a.m.

Bishop Diego and Carpinteria each placed two players on the All-Frontier League girls volleyball first team.

From Bishop, junior outside hitter Lauren Holsted and junior libero Marynicole Ramirez were named to the honor squad. 

The Carpinteria players chosen included senior outside hitter Jenny Alaniz and senior middle blocker Shaya Alexander.

Middle blocker Francesca Gettings of league-champion Malibu was named the MVP.

All Frontier League Girls Volleyball

First Team

School Position, Player, Grade

Malibu S Halle Detrixhe 12

Bishop Diego OH Lauren Holsted 11

Carpinteria OH Jenny Alaniz 12

Thacher OH Chrissy St. George 10

Fillmore L Lindsey Brown 12

Santa Clara S Natalie Chapparo 12

Malibu L Josie Bassett 12

Bishop Diego L Marynicole Ramirez 11

Thacher L Libby Galgon 11

Carpinteria MB Shaya Alexander 12

Second Team

Malibu OH Ceylon Gelbart 11

Bishop Diego MB Tiana Malony 12

Carpinteria S Yaneli Silva 12

Thacher MB Jessica Donahue 11

Fillmore MB Joanna Garcia 12

Santa Clara L Kelsey Robles 11

Santa Paula M Jessica Rodriquez 12

Malibu RS Sophie Bassett 12

Bishop Diego MB Jordan Falconer 12

Carpinteria L Crystal Sanchez 12

Honorable Mention

Carpinteria OPP Kelsee Taff 12

Carpinteria MB Michelle Alpizar 11

Carpinteria OPP Dyanne Perez 11

Bishop Diego OPP Makena Burgener 11

