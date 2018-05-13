Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 4:13 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Bishop Diego, Carpinteria Track and Field Athletes Advance in Division 4 Preliminaries

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | May 13, 2018 | 8:05 a.m.

Bishop Diego track and field won a few events at the CIF Division 4 preliminaries on Saturday at Carpinteria, where some of the school's own athletes also continued on. 

Isaiah Veal led the way for the Bishop boys as he has done all season, winning his head in both the 100 and 200 and automatically advancing to CIF Finals.

For the girls, the Cardinals' Laura Henderson will also advance for the second straight year in three events, the long jump, triple jump and high jump.

Carpinteria’s 4x100 relay team qualified for finals by finishing fourth with a time of 43.96 seconds. The team included Solomon Nahooikaika, Saul Hernandez, Roderick Hutchinson and Wyatt Stevenson. It was a season-best effort for the Warrior boys by two-hundredths of a second. 

Stevenson also qualified in the 100 and 200, finishing sixth in the former event in 10.96 and seventh in the latter with a personal record of 22.39.

Shaya Alexander qualified in the long jump and triple jump. Her leap of 16-0.5 was the ninth and final qualifying position. Her 34-5 triple jump was good for eighth place.

CIF Finals will take place May 19 at El Camino College in Torrance. The athletes will have the chance to compete with all of the CIF divisional athletes for 12 qualifying places in the Masters Meet.

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 