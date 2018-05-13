Bishop Diego, Carpinteria Track and Field Athletes Advance in Division 4 Preliminaries

Track & Field

Bishop Diego track and field won a few events at the CIF Division 4 preliminaries on Saturday at Carpinteria, where some of the school's own athletes also continued on.

Isaiah Veal led the way for the Bishop boys as he has done all season, winning his head in both the 100 and 200 and automatically advancing to CIF Finals.

For the girls, the Cardinals' Laura Henderson will also advance for the second straight year in three events, the long jump, triple jump and high jump.

Carpinteria’s 4x100 relay team qualified for finals by finishing fourth with a time of 43.96 seconds. The team included Solomon Nahooikaika, Saul Hernandez, Roderick Hutchinson and Wyatt Stevenson. It was a season-best effort for the Warrior boys by two-hundredths of a second.

Stevenson also qualified in the 100 and 200, finishing sixth in the former event in 10.96 and seventh in the latter with a personal record of 22.39.

Shaya Alexander qualified in the long jump and triple jump. Her leap of 16-0.5 was the ninth and final qualifying position. Her 34-5 triple jump was good for eighth place.

CIF Finals will take place May 19 at El Camino College in Torrance. The athletes will have the chance to compete with all of the CIF divisional athletes for 12 qualifying places in the Masters Meet.

