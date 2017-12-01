Bishop Diego Claims First CIF Football Title With 37-6 Win Over Golden Valley

SANTA CLARITA - Bishop Diego won the first CIF football title in school history Friday night, erupting for three touchdowns in a 4 1/2-minute span in the fourth quarter to pull away from Golden Valley, 37-6, in the Southern Section Division 6 championship game at Canyon High.

The Cardinals (13-1) forced five turnovers — two interceptions each from Dylan Streett and Isaiah Veal and a fumble recovery by Zac Lopez — and got two blocked kicks from Streett and capitalized on a fumbled punt snap by Golden Valley.

The offense turned it on in the fourth quarter, scoring 23 points to break open a close game.

"I’m happy for the kids; it’s been a long road," longtime Bishop coach Tom Crawford said. "We’ve been close several years. This group had a little something special that allowed them to keep it together.

"We didn’t play a very good first half on offense and then the second half we kind of steadied out and the defense was great throughout. I was just happy with the way we played as the game wore on. It wasn’t a fluke, it wasn’t one of those things where we didn’t deserve to win. We deserved to win."

Golden Valley had just scored a touchdown to make it 14-6 with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. But Streett blocked the point-after kick, and that gave the Cardinals a huge boost going into the fourth quarter. Earlier in the game, he blocked a field-goal attempt.

"Three weeks ago, he almost got one in the game," Crawford said. "We were joking before the game and I said: ‘You keep putting in that extra effort you’re going to get one.’ And he came over and reminded me that he got it," said Crawford of Streett's blocked kicks.

"The first one I was there almost before the ball got there; I almost grabbed it," Streett said. "That second one I knew. I was like: ‘No extra points or field goals today.’"

On Bishop's ensuing possession after the Golden Valley touchdown, sophomore running back Adrian Sorocco took a quick pitch and bolted off right tackle for a 60-yard touchdown run, outracing Golden Valley’s speedy defensive backs to the end zone. Jack Luckhurst kicked the PAT for 21-6 advantage at the 10:44 of the fourth quarter.

"It’s a real demonstration of how surprisingly fast he is," said Crawford. "They had some fast guys chasing him and Adrian kept a cushion all the way. It was a nice way to answer.

"This group has done that throughout the playoffs," Crawford added. "They’ve answered really, really well. It was nice to see our guys keep their composure."

Said Sorocco: "The biggest game of my life and I did what I had to do to get the W. We did it. I told the linemen, if you block here, I'm going to take it to the house and they did their job and I did my job.

"I broke the Sorocco curse. "(My two brothers) both lost in the semifinals and I won a chanmpionship."

Bishop defense’s got the ball back as Veal picked off Golden Valley quarterback Zach Chevalier for the second time at the 35-yard line.

The Cardinals put the ball in the hands of John Harris and he delivered with runs of 6 and 22 yards before scoring on a 3-yard run. Luckhurst booted the PAT for a commanding 28-6 lead at the 8:14 mark.

With Bishop recognizing that Golden Valley stacked its defense to shut down Harris, he carried the ball just five times in the first half for 14 yards.

"They were putting nine guys right up within eight yards of the line scrimmage and almost daring us to throw the ball," Crawford said. "At halftime, we made up our minds that we were going to run no matter what they were doing."

Harries got 12 carries in the second half and ran for 91 yards. He finished the game with 105 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns.

Golden Valley tried to come back through the passing game, but Bishop’s defense made it difficult. Linebackers Ashton Borgeson and Sorocco and linemen Chris Jablonka and Will Goodwin put tremendous pressure on Chevalier and delivered some big hits.

"The defense really held it down tonight and stepped up," said Boregson. "Everyone played together as a team and stepped up and got the win.

"We all got together and said if we’re not working on O, we’ve got to step up on D," he added. "Hopefully, if we get some energy going, the offense will spark up again. It's like an energy flow works both ways and it feeds off each other. It was good."

Streett intercepted his second pass at the Grizzlies’ 32-yard line and returned it to the 5 to set up Harris for his third TD, a 4-yard run for a 35-6 lead with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter,

Bishop’s aggressive defense forced a fumble by running back DJ Turner and the Grizzlies fell on the ball in the end zone for a safety to cap the scoring and start the celebration on the Cardinals’ sideline.

Bishop struggled to get its offense going in the first half. It had only one first down in three possessions during the first quarter.

Golden Valley (8-6) generated a couple of scoring opportunities. The first one was on a punt return by USC commit DeGabriel Floyd that he took to the end zone. The touchdown, however, was nullified by a penalty.

Luckhurst did a great job kicking the ball away from DeGarbriel for the rest of the game.

The Grizzlies, with the aid of a 25-yard end-around by speedy Jalin Lewis, drove the ball to the Bishop 5. The Cardinals defense stiffened and Streett raced in from the end and blocked Carson Farber’s 22-yard field-goal attempt to keep the game scoreless.

The Cardinals finally broke through on a 60-yard drive. Veal scored the touchdown on a 34-yard pass from senior quarterback David Gladish.

Golden Valley used passes to speedy Johnathan Kaelin in the flat to pick up yardage and got a 26-yard run from Turner to reach the Bishop 11.

The Cardinals stopped Turner for no gain on first down and Veal picked off a pass intended for DeGabriel in the end zone to end the threat.

"He was big and he was a good receiver and I knew they were gong to try to throw a fade on me," Veal said. "I lined up on his outside shoulder; I knew it was coming."

Said Crawford of Veal: He’s made a lot of big plays for us offensive and defensively in the latter half of the season and the playoffs."

Bishop then got a huge break. Golden Valley fumbled a punt snap and the punter fell on the ball at the Bishop 8. Harris scored on first down for a 14-0 lead at 9:56 of the second quarter.

Bishop Diego's history-making football season could continue another week in a regional bowl game. The Cardinals will find out Sunday if they’re selected to play in the regional.

In the meantime, they’re going to celebrate and enjoy their first CIF football title.

"I feel like I’m as old as the school," Crawford cracked. "I’ve been there a long, long time and you know, looking at our fan base tonight, there were a lot of former players and alums here supporting us. Our guys know and I knew we were playing for more than just this crew. It’s very gratifying to be able to take home a plaque."

