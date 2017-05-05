Bishop Diego Clinches Playoff Spot With a 5-1 Win at Thacher

Baseball

Gabe Arteaga pitched a complete game and Will Goodwin played stellar defense, leading Bishop Diego to a 5-1 baseball win over Thacher.

It was the Cardinals' fourth victory in a row in Frontier League play and it clinched a playoff spot. They are 6-2 in league and 7-12 overall.

Junior Travis Pierce paced the offense, going 3-for-4 with a RBI double and a run scored. He leads the league in hitting. Freshman Daniel Giannini also had three hits and a RBI.

"We are really coming together as a team at the right time," said coach Ralph Molina.

Arteaga gave up seven hits and struck out seven in picking up the win.

"Gabe was really tough today. He pitched out of a few tough situations," said Molina.

Arteaga was aided by the outstanding defense by Goodwin at third base.

"Will was sick and we weren’t sure if he was even going to play," Molina said. "He decided to give it a shot and he played remarkable at third base. He had five putouts and played like a true veteran”.

The Cardinals have two more games next week with Santa Clara on Tuesday at Bishop and Thursday at Santa Clara.