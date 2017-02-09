Bishop Diego Clinches Second Place in Frontier League

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team closed out their season strong with a 34-21 victory over Frontier League opponent Malibu.
K'lei Martinez led the way for the Cardinals (13-11, 11-3) with eight points, and stalwarts Kylie Koeper and Natalie Whiting each added seven in the win.
Bishop Diego clinched second place in the Frontier League with the victory, and will away CIF playoff seedings on Sunday.
