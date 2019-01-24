Bishop Diego Comeback Falls Short Against La Reina

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego made a furious comeback from a 16-point deficit in the third quarter and pulled to within one against La Reina with eight seconds left. But the Regents sank a pair of free throws and didn't allow the Cardinals to get off a game-tying shot and won the Frontier League girls basketball game, 47-44, on Thursday night.

"We had plenty of chances but we struggled at the free-throw line, only making 14-34," said Bishop coach Jeff Burich. "The team played hard. There were plenty of chances to quit but I was proud of how they persevered."

Burich said it was hard for the teams to get in any kind of rhythm in the second half as 33 fouls were called.

Julia De La Cruz scored 14 points and Ashlyn Oxton and Taylor Pate had eight apiece for the Cardinals (7-13, 2-5).

Bishop Diego closes out the season on Tuesday at home against Villanova.