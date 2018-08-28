Bishop Diego Comes Through in Crunch Time to Beat Orcutt Academy

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego started out strong and had to hold off Orcutt Academy in the next two sets to complete a sweep of the non-league girls volleyball match on Tuesday at the Cardinals' Brick House Gym. The scores were 25-15, 27-25, 25-22.

"We played really well and consistent the first set and lost our focus and had to come from behind in the second and third sets," Bishop coach John Sener said. "We have to play more consistent if we are going to be successful this season."

Lauren Holsted led the Cardinals (2-1) with 16 kills and McKenna Burgner added six.

The Cardinals got a solid defensive game from libero Mary Nicole Ramirez. She made some clutch plays down the stretch of each set, allowing setters Mary Harris and Alina Urzua to make key sets to close out each set."

Bishop is on the road Wednesday at Hueneme.

