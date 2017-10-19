Bishop Diego Comes Up Short in Battle for First Place

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team had a chance to take over first place in the Frontier League on Thursday but couldn't get past Malibu, falling in four sets: 12-25, 25-23, 16-25, 21-25.
Lauren Holsted continued her strong season by leading the Cardinals with 11 kills on the night. Marynicole Ramirez notched 23 digs at libero for Bishop. Makena Burgener also posted a strong night with six digs and five kills.
Bishop Diego finishes out their season on Monday at home against Fillmore.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.