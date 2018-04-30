Bishop Diego Cruises to Three-Set Win Over Santa Clara on Senior Night

Boys Volleyball

Bishop Diego boys volleyball held Santa Clara to just 35 total points Monday as the Cardinals won in three sets: 25-12, 25-15, 25-8.

John Harris led the way with a loaded stat line, 11 kills, 6 aces, 7 digs, and 6 assists. He put in time as a setter for the final set-and-a-half, his first ever stint at the position.

Matthew Schaeman had 11 digs on the night and put in third-set work as an outside hitter against a scrappy Santa Clara defense.

Overall, the Cardinals' consistency was the key. Jonathan Lindsey racked up six digs, while Kyle Fenole had two blocks and a kill.

Bishop (13-6, 11-2) will duel with Cate on Tuesday for second place in the Tri-Valley League. Foothill Tech sits comfortably at the top of the league.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.