Bishop Diego defeated by Santa Paula

Bishop Diego's Ellee Braniff won two singles sets in hot, windy conditions, but the Cardinals dropped a 12-6 decision at Santa Paula in a Frontier League girls tennis match on Thursday.

"The wind and the heat were tough today," said Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman.

The Cardinals' doubles team of Josie Huang and Angie Garcia picked up a pair of wins, 7-6, 6-3.

"I am pleased with the progress we have made this season," said Hapeman.

Bishop Diego (2-10, 2-9) will take two doubles (Kate Benzian and Taylor Woodward, Angie Garcia and Josie Huang), and two singles (Ellee Braniff and Maruko Wan) to the league finals at Pepperdine University next week.

