Football

Bishop Diego Defeats Carpinteria 7-0 in Alumni War on the Shore

Elijah Orosco leads Cardinals to victory in defensive battle against Warriors

Bishop Diego receiver Aaron Skinner beats Carpinteria’s Paul Aguilar for a touchdown grab during Saturday’s War by the Shore.
By Blake DeVine, Sports Reporter | May 29, 2016 | 11:45 a.m.

In the fourth revival of their alumni football series, Bishop Diego defeated Carpinteria 7-0 during the War on the Shore on Saturday evening. 

In front of some 3,800 fans at La Playa Stadium at Santa Barbara City College, Cardinals wide receiver Elijah Orosco (2008) took home MVP honors with a late touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. 

With a shut-down defensive effort, the Bishop Garcia Diego High School alumni allowed just 105 yards of total offense against four different Warriors quarterbacks. However, the Cardinals offense didn’t fare much better, managing just 159 yards on 11 first downs.

 

Late in the first quarter, Bishop Diego quarterback Rich Donati (1992) was intercepted by Carpinteria High School defensive back Justin Alvarado (2009) on the 47 yard line.

Nevertheless, all the Warriors mustered was an 8-yard completion from Son Ngo (1993) to Ray Martinez (1987) before being forced to punt once more.

During the second quarter, Carpinteria’s offense looked to be gaining momentum after a 42-yard pass completion from Raymond Gonzales (1982) to Santiago Coleman (1992). However, the Warriors were forced to punt after the play was called back on an illegal block in the back. 

This was followed by a long Cardinals drive, which put them within field goal range. On a long 50-yard attempt, Manual Marquez’s (1994) kick came up just short. 

Carpinteria punt returner Alvino Jacinto tears through Bishop’s defense on Saturday evening at La Playa Stadium
With the game tied at 0-0, the second half began with more turnovers from both teams. Carpinteria’s Paul Aguilar (2011) fumbled on his own 25 yard-line and Donati threw his third interception on the day for Bishop Diego.

In the fourth quarter, the Cardinals eventually scored on a reverse pass from Donati to Orosco, who connected with Aaron Skinner (2008) in the corner of the end zone for a 6-yard TD. Marques hit the extra point, which put the Cardinals up 7-0 with 5:36 remaining in the game.

The Warriors answere by dring down the field for three first downs off 48 rushing yards from quarterback Gordy Hernandez (2001). However, a tipped pass was intercepted by Bishop Diego’s Craig Kohler (2007) to clinch the victory.

With the win on Saturday, the Cardinals extend their lead in the series to 3-1. 

Bishop Diego won the last two games by scores of 10-9 in 2008 and 27-17 in 1992.

The Warriors pulled out a 14-7 victory in the inaugural alumni game of 1984.

