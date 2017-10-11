Bishop Diego Delivers in Clutch, Beats Santa Paula

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego fought off Santa Paula in a tight three-set Frontier League girls volleyball match on Wednesday. The scores were 25-12, 27-25, 26-24.

"In sets two and three, we showed some real gut-check moments as we came back from set points in both sets," said coach John Sener.

Key serving from Julia Gregson in the second set and Lauren Holsted in the third made the difference.

Bishop Diego improves to 7-1 i league and 8-13 overall.

The Cardinals have a big week coming up, with matches against Carpinteria on Tuesday and Malibu on Thursday.

