Bishop Diego Dominates Match Against Santa Clara

Prep Roundup

Bishop Diego dominated Santa Clara, 25-12, 25-8, 25-5, in a Frontier League match on Thursday.

Bryan De Mesa led the Cardinals with his serving ande defense, said coach Brett McGarry. "Jake Engel set really well and Matthew Schaeman passed at a high level."

Carpinteria volleyball sweeps Providence

Carpinteria swept Providene 25-17, 25-16, 25-16.

Nick Butler had a team-high 15 kills for Providence. Caleb Jones added eight kills for the Patriots (1-2).

Dos Pueblos golfers lose to Oxnard

Zach Steinberger shot a 76 to earn medalist honors for the Chargers in a 410-415 loss at the challenging Vineyard Course at River Ridge.

The other DP scores include Matt Pigatti 81, Luke Vigna 82, Tim Lam 88 and Logan Hall 88.

Laguna Blanca tennis tops Pacifica

Alex Furukawa, Victor Liu, and Kai Nakamura swept their singles sets and Kovid Mishra added a set in the third round in a 14-4 non-league victory.

The Owls improved to 7-1.

"We also finally seem to be getting some traction with our doubles play," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "Jason Barnick and Conor Scheinberg played the best doubles we've put together so far this season, winning 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 over some quality opponents.

"I'm coming away from this match with the feeling that things are really starting to gel for our young team."

Bishop Diego softball beaten by Nordhoff

The Cardinals gave up 10 runs in the first inning and suffered a 23-1 loss against Nordhoff.

Carpinteria golf falls to Fillmore

Jojo Gonzalez shot a 97 for the Warriors in a 496-547 loss at Elkins Ranch in Fillmore.

Carpinteria is 0-3 in league play.

Carpinteria scores

Gage Dinning 105

Jojo Gonzalez 97

Alex Cisneros 121

Jacob Durtche 115

James Irabon 109



Fillmore

Colton Farrar 85

Jacob Saviers 91

Ryan Gonzalez 112

Cody Isaacs 107

Ryan Cummings 101

