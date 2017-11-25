Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos Hit Road for CIF Football Title Games

Football

The dates have been set for the CIF-Southern Section football championships.

Top-seeded Bishop Diego (12-1) will play Golden Valley High (6-5) at Canyon High in Canyon Country on Friday, Dec. 1 in the Division 6 title game.

In a battle of 12-1 teams, No. 2 seed Dos Pueblos travels to fourth-seeded Quartz Hill on Saturday, Dec. 2 for the Division 10 Championship.

And, in the North County, Santa Maria (7-4) hosts No. 3 Big Bear (12-1) in the Division 12 Final.

On the South Coast, this marks the first time since 1989 that two 11-man football teams are playing in CIF Championship games in the same season. That year, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria both won titles.

Bishop Diego and Dos Pueblos are both seeking their first football championship. They've both been CIF runners-up: DP in 2001 and Bishop Diego in 2007.

