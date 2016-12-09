Bishop Diego Downs Orcutt Academy With Team Effort

Girls Soccer

The Bishop Diego girls soccer team scored three unanswered goals and played strong defense late to hang on to a 3-2 win over Orcutt Academy Friday afternoon.

Keeper Lily Dallow and defender Claire Nielsen had strong performances on the Cardinals side of the pitch, while Anna Coronado, Natani Earle, and Jill Giannini each scored for Bishop Diego.

Coronado rocketed a ball into the net from 25 yards out to tie the game at 1, and beat the Orcutt Academy keeper by punching a ball into the net off her left foot.

Bishop allowed Orcutt Academy to narrow the margin to 3-2, but the defense held stout the rest of the way.

Bishop Diego hosts Thacher on Saturday at 2.

