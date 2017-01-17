Bishop Diego Draws With Foothill Tech in Evenly Matched Game

The Bishop Diego boys soccer team couldn't quite get past Frontier League opponent Foothill Tech, recording a 3-3 draw on Tuesday.
Michael Romero and John Harris each scored in the first half for the Cardinals (0-4-1).
Jack Luckhurst scored on a penalty kick for Bishop Diego in the 74th minute after Ryan Flod got tackled in the box to tie the match at three.
Bishop Diego travels south to take on St. Bonaventure on Friday.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.