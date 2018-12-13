Bishop Diego Drops Bashore Classic Opener Against Santa Ynez

Boys Basketball

Buddy Melgoza played in his first athletic event for Bishop Diego since suffering a serious knee injury in last year's CIF State Championship football game and scored 12 points in a 77-57 loss to Santa Ynez in a pool play game at the Carpinteria Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic on Thursday.

Melgoza scored 12 points in his varsity basketball debut and Kai Morphy had a team-high 15 points for the Cardinals.

“I felt we were moving the ball better on offense but we are young and our defensive rotations are not quite there yet," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "We need to learn to play five-man defense as opposed to everyone just worrying only about their man. Once we do that, I think we can be a very good team even though we are very young.”