Bishop Diego Drops Close Game to Channel Islands

Girls Volleyball

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team traveled south on Saturday to compete in the Santa Paula Varsity Tournament.

The Cardinals played a scrappy game, but couldn't pull of the victory, falling to eventual champions Channel Islands 23-25.

"After not playing our best volleyball on Thursday we showed up this morning with some fight and passion," Bishop coach John Sener said. "This was a tournament we probably could have been in the finals if we took care of the ball better late in the match."

Bishop sports a young team, with three sophomores (Talia Medal, Lauren Holsted, and Flor Bustos) and two juniors (Anna Coronado and Tiana Molony) starting alongside seniors Eva Coronado and Kylie Koeper.

"As we mature as a team our on court success will arrive," commented Sener.

With the loss, Bishop falls to 2-8 on the season.

