Bishop Diego Drops Tri-Valley League Opener to Foothill Tech

Boys Basketball

Kai Morphy scored 20 points for Bishop Diego in its Tri-Valley League boys basketball opener, but the Cardinals were unable to hold back Foothill Tech and lost 74-55 on Monday night.

"It was a back and forth contest into the second quarter," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "Foothill gained control right before halftime and never looked back."

Marcus Chan had nine points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (0-1, 5-12).

Nate Bova scored 29 points to lead Foothill Tech.

“We are doing some great things on the court, but we continue to dig ourselves into holes that we can not get out of," Coronado said. "We are so close to putting a full game together but we have to stick together through thick and thin. We are getting there, slowly but surely."