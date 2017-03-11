Bishop Diego Drops Both Games of Doubleheader Against Orcutt Academy

Baseball

The Bishop Diego baseball team dropped both ends of a non-league doubleheader at home against Orcutt Academy on Saturday.

In the first matchup, Gabe Arteaga pitched a complete game, giving up four runs on four hits. Facing a 3-0 deficit in the fifth inning, the Cardinals (1-3) rallied as Tyler Green singled and scored on an error. In the sixth inning, down 4-1, Matt Pate scored on a sacrifice-fly from Will Goodwin to bring Bishop within two.

Green scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh, but the game ended after a strikeout and fly ball.

In the second game, Sebastian De La Rocha pitched 6 1/3 inning for the Cardinals, giving up five hits with three strikeouts. Travis Pierce doubled and tripled as Bishop took a 5-2 lead, but a seven-run sixth inning was enough to quell the Cardinals' bats in the eventual 10-8 loss.

Bishop Diego plays at rival Carpinteria on Wednesday in a non-league matchup.

