Bishop Diego Tennis Edged by St. Bonaventure

Tennis

Ellee Braniff swept her three sets at No. 1 singles and Maurko Won won the last set to pull Bishop Diego into a 9-9 girls tennis tie with St. Bonaventure on Tuesday. The Cardinals, however, fell short in total games and lost the Frontier League match, 75-62.

Bishop Diego's Taylor Woodward and Kate Benzian outlasted St. Bonaventure's No. 1 team in the first set of doubles (7-5) en route to a sweep.

"They played well today and their strategy is improving," said Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman.

Jose Huang and Angie Garcia went 2-1 at No. 2 doubles.

The Cardinals (1-6 in league) play at Malibu on Thursday.

