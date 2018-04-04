Bishop Diego Edged Out By Nordhoff in Home Opener

Tennis

The Bishop Diego girls tennis team dropped their home opener 10-8 on Thursday in a league matchup with Nordhoff.

Bishop's number one in singles, Helena Insua, continued to play well, sweeping her three sets and only losing one game in the process. Elle Braniff also had a strong day winning two of three sets, 5-7, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Cardinals Kate Benzian and Taylor Woodard continued to look strong by taking home three sets: 6-4, 6-0, 6-3.

"It was hard to see the team lose today," said Bishop Diego head coach Natlee Hapeman. "They played hard and made two sets go to seven. The whole team is improving and I am impressed by their support of one another."

With the loss, the Cardinals fall to 0-2 on the season, and next play on Tuesday against St. Bonaventure.

