Bishop Diego Edged Out by Santa Paula

The Bishop Diego boys basketball team narrowly lost a Tri-Valley League matchup to Santa Paula on Wednesday, 44-41.
Santa Paula went up 12-4 early and Bishop Diego never could quite catch up.
Luis Mendez scored 12 points to lead the Cardinals, while Dylan Streett added eight.
Bishop Diego fell to 1-2 in Tri-Valley League play and hosts rival Carpinteria on Friday in a crucial match-up for both teams.
