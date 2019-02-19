Pixel Tracker

Bishop Diego Flashes the Leather in 2-1 Win Over Santa Ynez

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 19, 2019 | 8:39 p.m.

Gabe Arteaga made some clutch pitches and Hamilton Finefrock came up with a big defensive play up the middle to help Bishop Diego beat Santa Ynez, 2-1, in its baseball season opener on Tuesday.

Finefrock, the Cardinals' shortstop, saved a run in the fifth inning by making a play on a ball hit up the middle. He also had two hits, scored a run and pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh innings.

Arteaga pitched out of some early jams. With the bases loaded in the top of the third and one out, he induced a ground ball. The throw home was off the mark, leading to Santa Ynez's first run. He got the next batter to hit into a double play to end the inning.

The Pirates scored two runs in the bottom of the third on a misplayed fly ball.

"This game was about pitching," Bishop coach Nick Katzenstein said. "Both starters Gabe Arteaga and Jackson Cloud did a great job at minimizing the scoring opportunities for both sides early."

The Cardinals had three timely double plays to thwart the Pirates, including one turned by Nico Sanchez, Finefrock and Daniel Gianinni with the bases loaded. On another, Sanchez made a leaping catch at second and doubled up the runner at first base. 

To end the game, center field Jackson Haskell made a running catch and gunned down a baserunner off first base.

