Bishop Diego Ekes Out 2-1 Win Against Foothill Tech

Baseball

Bishop Diego baseball held off Foothill Tech 2-1 in a low-scoring win Wednesday.

Will Goodwin kept control of his change-up and had the Dragons off balance while throwing a complete game.

The Cardinals won in spite of remaining hitless until the sixth inning, when Gabe Arteaga singled left to end the team's drought.

"Will should have had a hit and a RBI in the first inning but a coaching mistake by me lead to a Fielders choice and a runner thrown out at the plate," coach Will Katzenstein said.

"It would have been nice to have that insurance run."

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.