Bishop Diego Eliminated in Division 9 Volleyball Playoffs

Bishop Diego overcame first-set playoff jitters and won the second set against San Gabriel Academy, but the Cardinals couldn't keep pace with the host Eagles for the rest of the match and dropped a 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23 decision in the first round of the CIF Division 9 volleyball playoffs on Tuesday.

"I told the girls that the team that took care of the ball would win the match," Bishop coach John Sener said. "After the first-set jitters our passing and digging started to turn the tide. Lauren Holstad and Marynicole Ramirez made some great plays in the back row, allowing our setter, Kylie Koeper, to find some consistency."

Talia Medel and Adrianna Kowblansky started converting Koeper's sets into points, and the Cardinals battled.

"We kept them off balance, but in the end they had a few too many swings we couldn't control,"said Sener. "It was a bittersweet ending to a fulfilling season for us. We are young and return a solid core of talent for next year."

In other CIF playoff action, Carpinteria lost at Faith Baptist, 3-1, in Division 9, and Providence was swept by Orangewood Academy in Division 8.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.