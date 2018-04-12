Bishop Diego Emerges as Victor of Tri-Valley League Face-Off

Golf

Bishop Diego came out on top with a victory in a five-team Tri-Valley League golf tournament on Thursday at the River Ridge Lake Course.

The Cardinals posted a score of 462. Others trailing behind were St. Bonaventure with 475, Foothill Tech with 500, Malibu with 529 and Grace Brethren, which also had 529.

Matthew Pate was the tournament's medalist, firing 8-over-par at 80 for Bishop.

Other high finishers for the Cards were Kaio Tuttle with 85 and Adam Luckhurst with 87.

The winds climbed to over 35 miles-per-hour on Thursday, coach Brandon Gama said.

"It is easy to get get discouraged, but my guys played hard and battled for every shot — never giving up," he said. "Hats off to them on this victory."

