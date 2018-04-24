Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:58 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Bishop Diego Ends Season With 12-6 Loss to Santa Clara

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | April 24, 2018 | 7:03 p.m.

Bishop Diego boys tennis lost its final match of the season to Santa Clara, falling 12-6. 

With the loss, the Cardinals finish their season 0-9 overall and 0-8 in the Frontier League. 

The Cardinals' singles no. 1 Jayden Duncan managed to win all three of his sets, working the court for 6-3, 6-1 and 6-0 wins. Coach Natlee Hapeman had praise for her top player.

"Duncan worked the whole court today," Hapeman said. "His strategy is more refined, placement over power, but power when needed."

Doubles no. 1 Trisan and Nathan Ray took two out of three, winning 6-3 and 6-1 sets after dropping their first go. They closed the middle gap and relied on placement over power to secure their two wins.

Dave Lin grabbed a set and, in doubles, Frankie Shen-Johnny Diaz forced a tiebreaker. Hapeman was happy with what she saw.

"Each of our players has had the taste of winning and next year, we will be ready to win some more," she said.

Duncan will compete in the Frontier League finals in Carpinteria on Monday. Joining him will be Ray-Fenton, the team's top doubles brass.

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

